Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

AROW opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $407.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AROW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AROW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.