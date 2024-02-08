Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $182.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $146.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.75.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.65. The stock had a trading volume of 122,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,793. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.86. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $144.95.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $19,092,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,346,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $1,681,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.