Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $22.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.13.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 319.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.
Associated Banc stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
