AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Gap Down to $66.55

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.55, but opened at $62.02. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $62.20, with a volume of 4,237,471 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $195.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.80.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

