ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.11.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
