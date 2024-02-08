Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,806,756.84 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total value of $1,806,756.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,158 shares in the company, valued at $68,656,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total value of $1,726,077.45.
- On Friday, January 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $2,038,328.94.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.60, for a total value of $2,040,471.60.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.95, for a total value of $1,969,186.95.
- On Friday, January 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total value of $1,960,039.44.
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $2,002,150.95.
- On Monday, January 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.45, for a total value of $1,932,102.45.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $1,872,272.79.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.03, for a total value of $2,019,292.23.
- On Friday, December 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.80, for a total value of $1,992,673.80.
Atlassian Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of TEAM opened at $209.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.58 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.58.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
