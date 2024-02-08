Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,806,756.84 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total value of $1,806,756.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,158 shares in the company, valued at $68,656,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total value of $1,726,077.45.

On Friday, January 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $2,038,328.94.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.60, for a total value of $2,040,471.60.

On Thursday, January 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.95, for a total value of $1,969,186.95.

On Friday, January 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total value of $1,960,039.44.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $2,002,150.95.

On Monday, January 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.45, for a total value of $1,932,102.45.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $1,872,272.79.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.03, for a total value of $2,019,292.23.

On Friday, December 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.80, for a total value of $1,992,673.80.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $209.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.58 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.