Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.93.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $514.21 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $300.86 and a twelve month high of $517.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

