Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,615 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.92 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

