Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $196.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.50. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $116.39 and a 1-year high of $196.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

