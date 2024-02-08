Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.54 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $112.53 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

