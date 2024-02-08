Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,440,000 after purchasing an additional 704,410 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1674 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

