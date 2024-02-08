Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,724 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,990,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,901,000 after acquiring an additional 60,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,242,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 693,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after buying an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

