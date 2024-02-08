Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.59 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $407.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.85. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.90 and a 52 week high of $457.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

