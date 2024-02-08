Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after buying an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after buying an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after buying an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.10.

NYSE:HSY opened at $194.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.98.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

