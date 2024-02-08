Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 4,929 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock opened at $143.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $146.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.40.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

