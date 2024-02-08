Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.2% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.39.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.35.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

