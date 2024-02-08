ATS (TSE:ATS) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$61.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$64.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ATS from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of ATS in a research note on Monday. Cormark dropped their price target on ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$66.57.

TSE ATS traded down C$3.33 on Thursday, reaching C$55.08. The company had a trading volume of 238,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,714. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.54. ATS has a 1 year low of C$45.64 and a 1 year high of C$64.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$56.61.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$735.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$718.23 million. ATS had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that ATS will post 2.9022817 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

