ATS (TSE:ATS) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$65.00 price objective on the stock.

ATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark cut their target price on ATS from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of ATS in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.17.

TSE:ATS opened at C$58.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.61. ATS has a fifty-two week low of C$45.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.80.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$735.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$718.23 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that ATS will post 2.9022817 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

