Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,845 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Water ETF worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $95.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,597. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.86. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $95.63.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

