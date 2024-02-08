Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 3,151 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $44.76. 51,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,546. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $46.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

