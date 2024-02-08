Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 1,310 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.