Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Idaho Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 29,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,697,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 104.7% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,781,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 168.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 114,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 71,944 shares during the last quarter.

JNK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.53. 2,487,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,797,520. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.05. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

