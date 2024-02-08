Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after acquiring an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE remained flat at $17.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,640,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,505. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.