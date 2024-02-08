Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2,043.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 309.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

MLN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 99,675 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

