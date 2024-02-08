Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VONG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.99. 347,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,377. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.98 and a fifty-two week high of $84.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $73.53.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
