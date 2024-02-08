Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $848,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded down $3.70 on Thursday, hitting $101.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,846. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day moving average is $97.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

