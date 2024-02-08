Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 11,518 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 134.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 377,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.25. 598,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

