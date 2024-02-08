Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 18,483 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.48% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 166.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of PSCH stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.27. 9,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,060. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.14 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

