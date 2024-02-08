Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 604 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,672,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $123.09. The company had a trading volume of 173,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,944. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $129.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

