AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.13.

Get AutoNation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AN

AutoNation Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $144.34 on Monday. AutoNation has a one year low of $120.26 and a one year high of $182.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.01.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,186 shares of company stock worth $69,331,092 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in AutoNation by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.