Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $73,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.02. 69,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,162. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

