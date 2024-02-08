Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives $46.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Avnet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVT

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,622,000 after acquiring an additional 335,696 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,730,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Avnet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,175,000 after acquiring an additional 157,709 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,834,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,274,000 after acquiring an additional 62,710 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AVT opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67. Avnet has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.13%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.