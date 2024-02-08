Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.800-1.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.400 EPS.

Shares of AXTA opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.09.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,035 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $53,517,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

