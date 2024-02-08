Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.800-1.950 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.09.

AXTA traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 406,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,088. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05.

In related news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,035. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,886,000 after acquiring an additional 284,713 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

