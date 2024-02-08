Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Gap Down to $131.49

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $131.49, but opened at $117.45. Axcelis Technologies shares last traded at $114.81, with a volume of 334,852 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.93 and a 200-day moving average of $148.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.