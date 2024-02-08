Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $7.87

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $7.59. Azul shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 93,179 shares.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Azul Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Azul by 721.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Azul by 930.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 3,578.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 66.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

