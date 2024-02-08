B. Riley Boosts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $50.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised AZEK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.84.

AZEK stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82. AZEK has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.87.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,806,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,005,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

