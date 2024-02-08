B. Riley Increases Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Price Target to $24.00

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Capital Product Partners Price Performance

CPLP stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.32 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth about $142,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Featured Stories

