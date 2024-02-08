B. Riley Increases Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target to $15.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.87% from the stock’s previous close.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. Magnite has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.30 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 132.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,087,000 after buying an additional 2,403,904 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $17,759,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Magnite during the second quarter worth about $30,221,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 297.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,537 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnite by 9,584.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

