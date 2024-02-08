B. Riley Raises TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $29.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TGTX. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,187,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,380,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

