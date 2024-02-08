B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.60 to C$3.40. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. B2Gold traded as low as C$3.56 and last traded at C$3.57, with a volume of 458609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BTO. Bank of America lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.49.

B2Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.20. The company has a market cap of C$4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$641.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.16 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3413063 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.76%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

