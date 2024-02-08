Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $258,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,383,000 after acquiring an additional 746,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.96. 9,558,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,229,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

