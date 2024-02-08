Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CDW were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $151,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CDW by 31.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,504,000 after buying an additional 464,545 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 47.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,873,000 after buying an additional 412,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $75,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CDW. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $237.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $247.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

