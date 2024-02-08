Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,218 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 68.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PTC were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,492. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $180.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $185.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.