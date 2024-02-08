Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,774 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 635.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PARA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Paramount Global Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

