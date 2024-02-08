Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $531,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth approximately $1,164,873,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,476,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,491,000 after buying an additional 259,862 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $85.33 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.