Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,717 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $78,260,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after buying an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,138,000 after buying an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $89.69 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.77.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

