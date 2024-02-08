Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,223 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Dropbox by 424.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30.

DBX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

