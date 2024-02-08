Barclays Trims Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Target Price to $75.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

ORA stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $208.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

