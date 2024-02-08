Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE BRN opened at $2.44 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 241,517 shares in the company, valued at $574,810.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 27,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $70,405.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,526,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 241,517 shares in the company, valued at $574,810.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 70,187 shares of company stock worth $175,363 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

