Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Price Performance
NYSE BRN opened at $2.44 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at Barnwell Industries
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
